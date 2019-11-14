|
Roger "Pucky" Thomas Polkinghorne
Newbury Park - Roger "Pucky" Thomas Polkinghorne died peacefully in his home on November 8, 2019 surrounded by his family. Roger was born in Iron Mountain, MI on September 28, 1945 to Ernest and Elaine (Maas) Polkinghorne and was little brother to Don and Duane. He attended Iron Mountain public schools and graduated with the IMHS class of 1963.
Roger married his high school sweetheart, Linda Pollard, on August 3, 1963 at Saint Mary and Saint Joseph Church in Iron Mountain. They then moved to Green Bay and lived there for the next 16 years with their 4 children. In 1979, Roger moved his family west to Newbury Park, CA where he resided for the last 40 years.
Roger had a successful career in the printing business employed at Moore Business Forms and Communication by Colour for 25 years.
Roger was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing with friends and family. He also spent his free time bowling, golfing, boating and playing softball.
Roger is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Linda Polkinghorne; 4 children: Sheri (Michael) Hodson of Puyallup, WA, Kim (Roy) LaPlante of Orcutt, CA, Timothy Polkinghorne of Bakersfield, CA, Terri (Rudy) Avila of Moorpark, CA; 14 grandchildren, Kayleigh (Chris) Vochoska of Simi Valley, CA, Timothy, Thomas, Joseph Polkinghorne of Bakersfield, CA, Samantha (Sean) Christman of Playa Del Rey, CA, Melanie and Michael Hodson of Puyallup, WA, Ashley (Matthew) Walls of Colorado Springs, CO, Karianne LaPlante of Redondo Beach, CA, Royal and Benjamin LaPlante of Orcutt, CA, Andrew , Matthew, Katherine Avila of Moorpark, CA, step-granddaughter Kimberly (Fabian) Valles of Arbuckle, CA; 5 great-grandchildren, Brent and Jackman Walls, Thomas and Olivia Vochoska, Catalina Valles.
He is further survived by his brother, Duane Polkinghorne of Palatine, IL, brother-in-law, Carl Pollard of Vulcan, MI; two sisters-in-law, Joan (Lane) Perdue of DePere, WI; Kari Polkinghorne of Green Bay WI, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Elaine Polkinghorne; brother, Donald Polkinghorne; father and mother-in-law, Sam and Katherine Pollard; sister-in-law Judy Pollard; sister-in-law Marianne Polkinghorne.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church, Newbury Park.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the ()
Arrangements and condolences are under the direction of Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks-Griffin, Westlake Village (818)889-0902
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019