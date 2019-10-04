|
Roger Vincent Sherlock
Green Bay - Our Dad, Roger Vincent Sherlock, passed peacefully on his terms. He was born 14 December 1931 and passed the 1st October 2019. Roger will be greatly missed by all that knew him, especially his family. He was a very friendly and fun-loving man that always had a smile on his face. He had a very positive outlook in life and he regularly gave to multiple charities, organizations, and sponsored children abroad and the St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Roger accomplished a lot in his life and career. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1949 and was 1st lieutenant in the R.O.T.C. unit. Roger was in the dental laboratory business with Nel's Davies and later joined a friend at his dental lab company - Lords Dental Laboratory. He was a realtor, and recently we found out he had an accounting degree. Roger served his country in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955 as a member of Company B, WI 32nd Red Arrow Division. After retirement he became restless and was a service associate for 13 years with Bellin Hospital on the surgical floor of 1 South.
His biggest accomplishment, he would say is his wife and family. Dad is now reunited in Heaven with our Mom, Eunice Marie (Fellows) Sherlock, whom he married on 6 October 1956. As their children, Sean Sherlock and Erin (Sherlock) McNamara, we won the adoption lottery with two great parents. He adored his grandchildren, Anne-Marie and Jacob Sherlock. He also enjoyed and overly spoiled his three fur babies Taz, Boo, and Kuahla. They kept him laughing and young, and conveniently warmed his hands.
Our Dad loved reading and was a bit of a history buff. He enjoyed going up to the cottage and fishing. Dad annually met up with his longtime friends in Lake Tahoe for a fun-filled week. He was a good cook and griller and we still make some of our favorite recipes every year. Dad loved ethnic food and especially loved it when our neighbors brought over some of their Mexican dishes; they became very beloved to him. He was an avid Packer fan to the extent he unplugged the phone so there would be no interruptions during the game. Of course, adhering to his Irish heritage, most - if not all of the above, would not be done without a beer in hand.
Roger is survived by his son and spouse, Sean and Melissa Sherlock and their two children Anne-Marie and Jacob Sherlock; as well as his daughter, Erin McNamara.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Eunice Marie Sherlock; his parents, Raphael J. Sherlock and Ann (Van Vonderen) Sherlock; brother, Robert Sherlock; and son-in-Law, Kevin McNamara.
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 12 to 2 p.m. Sunday, October 6, 2019. Visitation will also be held at St. Jude Catholic Church, 1420 Division St., from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, October 7, 2019, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will take place in the Veterans Cemetery, in King, WI beside his beloved wife, Eunice. To send online condolences please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established to benefit St. Jude's Children Hospital and Happily Ever After Animal Shelter.
A special thank you is extended to our friend and neighbor, Theresa Matzke, RN for all her medical expertise. You were always there for us and we appreciate your help throughout the years and especially the last couple weeks.
Thank you to the staffs of St. Mary's Hospital, Prevea Health, Green Bay Oncology, and Unity Hospice for being so good to our Dad. While he joked his Oncology was his "hell house", he thought all the staff and facility was excellent.
There will be many minutes, hours, and years where we will miss him dearly. May the winds of Heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear how much we love and miss you and wish you were here.
Love, Sean and Erin
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019