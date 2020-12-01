1/1
Roger W. Keen
1930 - 2020
Roger W Keen

Green Bay - Roger W Keen, age 90, of Green Bay, Wisconsin passed away on Friday, November 27 at The Bay at North Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

Roger was born in Newport, Indiana on May 21, 1930. He was an Army Veteran and during his service, he met his wife of 67 years, Inabelle Kerns Keen. Roger and Inabelle began their family in Danville, Indiana where Roger worked for General Motors, Detroit Diesel Allison division for 35 years. After retirement, Roger and Inabelle enjoyed spending time in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina where they had a beach home. Upon having grandchildren, Roger and Inabelle moved to Green Bay, Wisconsin where Roger enjoyed being a grandfather and woodworking.

Roger is preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Grace; sister, Martha Mae Keen Rose; brothers-in-law Dave Diehm, Bob Rose, and Dean Kerns; and nephew Chris Diehm.

He is survived by his loving wife, Inabelle; three children, Tom Keen (wife Judy), Sue Carmichael (husband Mort), and Joe Keen (wife Heather); two grandchildren: Natalie Keen and Olivia Keen; Sister-in-Law: Carol Diehm; and Nieces and Nephews: Carol Zane, Sharon Capie , Cara Baumgart, Craig Diehm, and Clint Diehm; and great nieces and nephews. He loved his family especially the time spent with his grandchildren.

The family would also like to thank Christian Servants Home Care (especially Vickie), Aurora Home Hospice, and the staff at The Bay at North Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center for the wonderful care they provided to Roger.

Due to COVID 19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences are welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church, 3186 Eaton Road, Green Bay, WI 54311.





Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
