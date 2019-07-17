|
Roger Wood
Town of Lessor - Roger Alan Wood, age 74, of the Town of Lessor, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 with his family by his side. Roger was born in Chicago on August 9, 1944, son of the late Casmier "Casey" and Cecelia (Matczak) Wood. Following high school Roger served his country honorably in the United States Army National Guard. On October 16, 1965 he was united in marriage to Audrey Luepke at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bonduel. Roger worked for Bonduel Pickle Company, Milwaukee Cheese Company, Vlasic (Campbells Soup Company) and McKeefry and Sons before retiring in 2007. After retirement, he enjoyed driving the casino tour bus and he continued working as a consultant and thoroughly enjoyed his consulting trips that took him to Mexico. He was a member of the Lions Club and the American Legion. A hardworking, strong, very intelligent man, Roger was like MacGyver to his family and friends, he could fix or create just about anything. In his free time he enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing cards, his trips to Hawaii, and he treasured his many hunting seasons with his family and his buddies. He also enjoyed working in his yard, growing roses and cutting his lawn (sometimes the neighbors' lawns too). Roger was a true family man at heart. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Roger is survived by: his wife of 53 years, Audrey; his four children, Wendi (Tim) Vanden Brook of Bonduel, Kristin (Aaron) Winegarden of Oconto Falls, Holli (Robert) Wood-Ossman of Krakow, and Shane (Maria Ullmer) Wood of Town of Chase; 12 grandchildren, Wyatt, Kody, Trey, Alexandria, Michaela, Riley, Cole, Caden, Rebeka, Spencer, Drew, and Gianna; one great grandson, Brennan; two brothers, Wayne (Gina) Wood and Charles "Chuck" (Sandy) Wood; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Pat McGivern, Larry and Jane Luepke, Betty Dehn, Karen and Dennis Stoltenow, Lana and Steve Reinke. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by: a grandson, Justin; his parents, Casey and Cecelia; two sisters, Lois McGivern and Donna Wood; a brother-in-law, Jerry Dehn; and a sister-in-law, Rochelle Luepke.
A funeral service for Roger will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bonduel with Rev. Mark Palmer officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the Bonduel American Legion. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:00 am until the time of the service.
Roger's family would like to extend special thanks to the Navarino Lessor EMT's and Unity Hospice for the special care given to Roger.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 17 to July 18, 2019