Roger Ziemer
Green Bay - Roger Ziemer, 83, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019. He was born on February 13, 1936, in Shawano to Fred and Lulabell (Marohl) Ziemer.
Roger attended school in Shawano and graduated from Shawano High School, Class of 1954. He attended St. James Lutheran Church in Shawano and was confirmed in 1950. Throughout his life, Roger had an unwavering faith in God. He served with the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1958, spending two years in Okinawa.
Roger married Joan Tetting in Shawano on February 20, 1960. They had three sons; Steven, Glenn, and Kip. On October 29, 1983, he married Suzanne Huntington Linskens in Green Bay.
Roger spent 10 years working at Shawano Paper Mill. He then worked at Wisconsin Public Service for 26 years, retiring in 1996 from his position as Electrical Distribution Technician.
In the early 1970's, Roger moved his family to Green Bay, where he joined Pilgrim Lutheran Church. He later joined St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church where he was an active member, serving as offering counter, usher, and communion assistant. He also helped the Loving Stitches Sewing Group whenever he could.
Roger loved sports. He was a member of the St. Mark ball team, bowled on several teams, and especially loved golf, playing on numerous teams at several local golf courses. He was thrilled when he hit a hole-in-one at golf, and had the bittersweet experience of his personal bowling high score of 299. Roger also loved good food and a good glass of beer with his friends. He was also an avid gardener.
Always a strong conservative, Roger was informed and engaged in politics, locally as well as state and national. He served as a trustee on the Howard Village Board for two years, and was a member of the Planning Commission in Howard for several years. Roger also donated blood for many years.
Roger is survived by his wife of 35 years, Suzanne Ziemer; his three sons: Steven Ziemer, Shawano; Glenn (Suzette) Ziemer, Appleton; and Kip (Renee) Ziemer, Omro; grandchildren, Jacque (Pat) Neph, Luke Ziemer, Seth Ziemer, Gabriel Ziemer, Michael Ziemer, Samuel Ziemer, Lilly Ziemer, Charity Ziemer, and Daniel Ziemer; five great-grandchildren; his brother, James Ziemer, Gresham; sister-in-law, Marilyn Ziemer, Green Bay; four step-children: Nancy (Jon) Hagens, Green Bay; Beverly (Terry) Zabel, Sobieski; Shirley (Mike) Clinebell, Loveland, CO; Steven Linskens, Oneida; two step-grandchildren: Kevin Clinebell, Loveland, CO; and Scott (Katie) Clinebell, Loveland, CO; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Lulabell Ziemer; his sister, Mary Ann Aschenbrenner; his brother, Roy Ziemer; brother-in-law, Lyle Aschenbrenner; and sister-in-law, Marsha Sue Ziemer.
Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 1. Visitation will continue at St. Mark's Lutheran Church - Green Bay Campus, corner of Oneida St. and Kenwood St., from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 2, followed by the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. with Rev. Chris Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Lawrence Cemetery. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Mark Lutheran School, Aspiro, or any .
The family would like to thank the staffs of Woodside Lutheran Home and Unity Hospice for their compassionate care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019