Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mark's Lutheran Church
Oneida St. and Kenwood St
Green Bay, WI
Funeral service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark's Lutheran Church
Oneida St. and Kenwood St.
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay - Roger Ziemer, 83, Green Bay, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 1. Visitation will continue at St. Mark's Lutheran Church - Green Bay Campus, corner of Oneida St. and Kenwood St., from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 2, followed by the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 30, 2019
