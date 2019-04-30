|
Roger Ziemer
Green Bay - Roger Ziemer, 83, Green Bay, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 1. Visitation will continue at St. Mark's Lutheran Church - Green Bay Campus, corner of Oneida St. and Kenwood St., from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 2, followed by the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 30, 2019