Rogers Corcoran
Rogers Joseph Corcoran, 87, Ashwaubenon, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday morning, October 27, 2020. The youngest of Alfred and Gladys (Rogers) Corcoran's six children was born in Ishpeming, Michigan on March 14, 1933.
Rogers grew up in Northern Michigan and graduated from Ishpeming High School. He continued his education at Northern Michigan University and earned his Masters Degree from Michigan State. He loved basketball and played for the Northern Michigan team.
On June 11, 1960, Rogers married Jacqueline Consul. Together he and Jackie loved to golf, watch football and travel, and especially to Arizona.
Rogers was a very proud Irishman and it was usually trouble when he started sharing pints with his brothers.
Rogers spent his career as a middle school teacher and had a passion for coaching. He spent many years at Edison and Lombardi Middle Schools.
He is survived by his wife, Jackie; daughter, Amy (Sully) Renuart; grandchildren, Macklin, Piper and Tate. Rogers is further survived by his sister-in-law, Ann and other members of his extended family.
Rogers was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Gladys; his siblings, Jimmy (Olga), Mary (Bill), Bill, Tommy (Carol) and Margaret (John). He was also preceded by many extended family members.
Due to the current public health situation, a celebration of Rogers' life will take place at a later date. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the Corcoran family. To extend online condolences, please visit www.ryanfh.com
