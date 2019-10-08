Services
Roland E. "Ron" Cordle

Roland E. "Ron" Cordle

Bellevue - Roland E. "Ron" Cordle, 87, died Sunday, October 6, 2019, following a brief illness. He was born February 1, 1932, in Mason City, Iowa.

Friends may call at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason Street, on Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. A Parish Wake will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday. Friends may also call at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 3425 Willow Road, on Friday from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, at the church, with the Rev. Bob Rhyner officiating.

A full obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition of the Press-Gazette.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Oct. 8, 2019
