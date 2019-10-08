Services
Roland E. "Ron" Cordle

Roland E. "Ron" Cordle Obituary
Roland E. "Ron" Cordle

Bellevue - Roland E. "Ron" Cordle, 87, died Sunday, October 6, 2019, following a brief illness. He was born February 1, 1932, in Mason City, Iowa, to the late John and Carolyn (Bergren) Cordle.

Ron was a graduate of Mason City High School, Class of 1950. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served on the U.S.S. Parle as a gunner assistant during the Korean War. Ron married Jeanne Marlin Mabie in Mason City, Iowa. She preceded him in death in April of 1984. Ron later married Carol Henkel on September 27, 1986 at Holy Martyrs Catholic Church in Green Bay. He worked as an electrical superintendent with Allegheny Electric and later with Fru-Con for Proctor and Gamble in Green Bay. Ron was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and volunteered as an instructor for hunter safety, snowmobiling safety, marksmanship in shooting, and as a soccer coach. Ron was also a member of the Masons.

Ron is survived by his wife, Carol; his children, Chad (Sandy) Cordle, Julie Samuels, and Jay Cordle; his grandchildren, Christopher (Jennifer) Cordle, Benjamin (Tammy) Cordle, Isabella Samuels; his great-grandchildren, Aiden and Ella; his brothers, Rick Cordle, Robert (Marcia) Cordle; his brother-in-law, Tom Thoma; his sister-n-law, Connie (Michael) Griffin; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jeanne, and his parents.

Friends may call at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason Street, on Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. A Parish Wake Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday. Friends may also call at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 3425 Willow Road, on Friday from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, at the church, with the Rev. Bob Rhyner officiating. Entombment will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. On-line condolences may be sent to the Cordle family by going to www.prokowall.com.

Ron's family extends a sincere word of thanks to Dr. Winkler and to Green Bay Oncology.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
