Services
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Visitation
Private
To be announced at a later date
Proko Wall Funeral Home
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Proko Wall Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Roland Englebert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roland F. Englebert


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roland F. Englebert Obituary
Roland F. Englebert

Green Bay - Roland Francis Englebert, 87, loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather, passed away May 9, 2020, at Renaissance Assisted Living in DePere, surrounded by his children. He was born on March 2, 1933, in Brussles to the late William and Pauline (Alexander) Englebert. Roland married Carole Jadin on March 28, 1951 at Our Lady of Snow, in Namur, WI,

Dad lived his life to the fullest and enjoyed it all. He and mom enjoyed camping and traveling all over the country wintering in Florida and Arizona. Roland especially enjoyed fishing and playing cards with his sons, grandkids, family, and friends. He loved his time with his family, as he would say, "they made his day."

Roland will be sadly missed by his children, Randy (Lynn) Englebert of Denmark, Dan (Robyn) Englebert, Paula (Gary) Mulloy and Jay (Christie) Englebert all of Green Bay and Tina Cody (fiancé, Gregg Sausen) of DePere; grandchildren, Angel Voss, Adam (Sarah) Englebert, Shelly Plageman, Ben Englebert, Kamie (Greg) Gritt, Josh (Jennifer) Mulloy, Amber (Kris) Roesken, Janel (Shaun) Allen, Eric Englebert, Brook (Brett) Vandenlangenberg. Roland is further survived by 18 great grandchildren: two sisters, Judy (Phil) Pierre, and Barb (Pat) O'Hern; three sisters-in-law, Erma Sisel, Vida Jacobs, Mildred Granius, nieces, nephews and many other family and friends.

In addition to his parents Roland was preceded in death by his wife, Carole Englebert; daughter Mary; his father and mother-in-law,Adam and Irene Jadin; brothers and sisters-in-law, George and Blanche Jeanquart, Floyd Sisel, Dick Jacobs and Bernard Granius.

There will be a private visitation and service at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. on May 14, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. Entombment will be at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.

Dad and the family extend a sincere thank you to the staff at Renaissance Assisted Living for all of their wonderful care during his stay there. "We know Dad and Mom are rejoicing in heaven as they are both together now. Its never goodbye, we'll see you soon"
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 11 to May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roland's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Proko Wall Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -