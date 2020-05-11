|
|
Roland F. Englebert
Green Bay - Roland Francis Englebert, 87, loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather, passed away May 9, 2020, at Renaissance Assisted Living in DePere, surrounded by his children. He was born on March 2, 1933, in Brussles to the late William and Pauline (Alexander) Englebert. Roland married Carole Jadin on March 28, 1951 at Our Lady of Snow, in Namur, WI,
Dad lived his life to the fullest and enjoyed it all. He and mom enjoyed camping and traveling all over the country wintering in Florida and Arizona. Roland especially enjoyed fishing and playing cards with his sons, grandkids, family, and friends. He loved his time with his family, as he would say, "they made his day."
Roland will be sadly missed by his children, Randy (Lynn) Englebert of Denmark, Dan (Robyn) Englebert, Paula (Gary) Mulloy and Jay (Christie) Englebert all of Green Bay and Tina Cody (fiancé, Gregg Sausen) of DePere; grandchildren, Angel Voss, Adam (Sarah) Englebert, Shelly Plageman, Ben Englebert, Kamie (Greg) Gritt, Josh (Jennifer) Mulloy, Amber (Kris) Roesken, Janel (Shaun) Allen, Eric Englebert, Brook (Brett) Vandenlangenberg. Roland is further survived by 18 great grandchildren: two sisters, Judy (Phil) Pierre, and Barb (Pat) O'Hern; three sisters-in-law, Erma Sisel, Vida Jacobs, Mildred Granius, nieces, nephews and many other family and friends.
In addition to his parents Roland was preceded in death by his wife, Carole Englebert; daughter Mary; his father and mother-in-law,Adam and Irene Jadin; brothers and sisters-in-law, George and Blanche Jeanquart, Floyd Sisel, Dick Jacobs and Bernard Granius.
There will be a private visitation and service at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. on May 14, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. Entombment will be at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.
Dad and the family extend a sincere thank you to the staff at Renaissance Assisted Living for all of their wonderful care during his stay there. "We know Dad and Mom are rejoicing in heaven as they are both together now. Its never goodbye, we'll see you soon"
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 11 to May 13, 2020