Roland J. DeBaker
Green Bay - Roland J. DeBaker, 94, Green Bay, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. He was born October 24, 1925, in Green Bay, son of the late William and Mayme (Ropson) DeBaker. Roland proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He worked for Georgia Pacific for many years. He married Marlene A. Jones on October 1, 1955, in Green Bay. Together they had three children and were blessed to be married 64 years. Marlene preceded him in death on February 4, 2020.
Roland was a member of the VFW, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time at the cottage on Lake Noquebay with his children and grandchildren.
Survivors include his 5 children: Kim (special friend-Dennis) Gillis, Green Bay; Todd (Shelly) DeBaker, MN; Kevin (special friend, Kay) DeBaker, Green Bay; Mary (Dan) Smith, Green Bay; estranged son Mark DeBaker; 9 Grandchildren: Justin (Corrine) Gillis, Travis Gillis, Darin (Amanda ) DeBaker, Elizabeth Rollins, Brett and Brooke DeBaker; Dan Smith; David Smith; Jenny Smith; great-grandchildren: Haley, Jack, Mariah, Makiya, Miranda, Maleah, and Eliana; brothers, Marvin (Marilyn) DeBaker, Verlin DeBaker; and a sister, Bonnie (Harry) VandenPlas, all of Green Bay.
In addition to his parents and wife, Roland was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Clarence Jones Jr and Donald Jones.
Private family services will be held. He will be laid to rest at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Malcore Funeral Home assisted the family, Online condolences may be expressed at www.malcorefuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020