Roland Nelson
Kunesh - Roland L. Nelson, 81, Kunesh, died Monday May 18, 2020, at a Green Bay hospital. The oldest of five children of Loren "Lee" and Florence (Ruch) Nelson was born at home in Black Creek on July 28, 1938. Roland served in the US Army, spending two years in Germany. He always reflected on the fond memories he had there, with a desire to return to that place.
After only three dates, Roland knew he was going to marry Carol King. The two sweethearts were married September 29, 1962. He had been employed for over 25 years at Robinson Metal and Roofing. It was work he really enjoyed. He loved to fish and hunt, and especially enjoyed bow hunting. He also liked tinkering in his garage, most recently working on lawnmowers. Roland loved going for breakfast, where "his girls" always knew his order. Trips for a good prime rib dinner were also at the top of his list.
Survivors include his daughter: Laura (Perry Sarto) DeGreef, Green Bay; his grandchildren: Ciara (Isaac Anderson) DeGreef, Green Bay, and Brennan DeGreef, Green Bay; one great grandson: Logan Anderson; brothers and a sister: Wayne (Ardella) Nelson, Shiocton, Kermit (Barbara) Nelson, Pulaski, Glen (Judy) Nelson, Shiocton, and Gloria Nelson, Black Creek; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Jean Paluch, Tampa Bay, FL, Leo King, Green Bay, and Harold (Bernadine) King, Green Bay; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Carol, in 2001, and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Friends are invited to join the family for the Graveside Services on Wednesday, May 27th at 1:00 p.m., at the Kunesh Cemetery, Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, O.F.M. officiating.
You are asked to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines. If you are uncomfortable attending this public gathering, please know that the family would not want you to come and put yourself at risk. We all understand and respect that everyone's health concerns are personal matters.
The family extends their gratitude to all the hospital staff at Aurora Bay Care for their exceptional care. Special thanks to John, Jen, and Roland's "girls" at Old Hwy 29 Café for their extra care and thoughtfulness. We would also like to thank neighbors Aaron and Amy, and Amanda for keeping an eye on dad and helping care for the property.
