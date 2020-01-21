|
|
Roland R. Bruntz
Suamico - Roland Rex Bruntz was born in Greeley, Colorado, on March 8, 1944. As a child, he loved to work on the family farm. That fondness of work followed him into adulthood as he excelled and graduated from Andrews University in Michigan with degrees in biology and education. At Andrews, he met his beautiful bride of 56 years, Donna. After graduation, he began a teaching career. They eventually moved to Donna's hometown of Green Bay, WI where he dedicated 23 years of his life to Adventist Junior Academy as a teacher and served an additional 15 years as the school's chairman of the board. During that time, his passion for farming became manifested in his creation of Sunny Hill Farm, which would become a fixture in the community. He loved visiting with his customers in the field, and always had a wave and a smile for everyone. He loved sharing his love of God with others, and served as both an elder in the church and a Sabbath school teacher. He was a true family man, and loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren. Through the years, Roland has touched countless lives with his loving and generous heart. In 2018, he was diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease). Even after being confined to a wheelchair and homebound by ALS, Roland continued his life-long mission of sharing Christ with others by authoring a book titled God and ALS: A Retake, which can be found online at godandals.com. Roland never gave up his hope in Christ, despite his diagnosis, and peacefully went to sleep in Jesus surrounded by family and friends at home on January 18, 2020.
He is survived by his loving wife Donna; mother Helen; siblings Sally (Frank) Tochterman, Loretta (Ted) Baker, Ed (Theresa), Debbie (Raymond) van den Hoven; his children Ed (Kim), Kerry (Marni), Noelle (Tim) Kroneck and Heidi (Donnevan) Blake. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and loyal caregiver and friend Larry Gerbers. He was preceded in death by his father Edward. He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends, who all look forward to the day where we can reunite in Heaven, and see his loving smile and wave again. A special thank you to the Unity Hospice nurses and care team.
Visitation will be held at the Green Bay Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1414 Shawano Ave., on Thursday, January 23rd from 3-5PM with service following at 5:30. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020