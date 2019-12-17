|
Roland R. Johnson
Green Bay - Roland R. Johnson, 82, passed away peacefully, early Monday morning, while at the Meng Residence of Unity Hospice. Born on April 14, 1937, in Green Bay, he is the son of the late Lawrence and Elizabeth (Bourguignon) Johnson. Roland was a graduate of Green Bay East. He then served in the US Army until his honorable discharge. Roland married Jean DeBeck on May 4, 1957, at Saints Peter and Paul and she preceded him in death October 15, 1975. Roland then married Sandra Hill on November 6, 1976, at St. Joseph's Church, Green Bay and she preceded him in death on May 18, 2013. Roland was a hard worker throughout his life serving as a deliveryman for a local bakery and later worked for what is now known as Tyco loading and unloading for many years before retiring. Roland enjoyed the outdoors, including fishing and hunting, and cheering for the Packers. He especially enjoyed visiting his son, Nova (Shannon) and his grandson, Owen who lived out of state.
Roland is survived by seven children, Wayne Johnson, Cindy (Dave) Olsen, Mark Johnson, Cary Johnson, Paul Johnson, Elizabeth "Libby" Johnson and Nova (Shannon) Johnson; grandchildren, Jennifer, Jessica "Jesie" (Scott), Tina (Kimberly), Ashley, (fiance' Ricky), Emily, and Owen; many great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia Herman; brothers-in-law, John (Ellie) Hill and Lee (Julie) Hill; sister-in-law, Jennifer (Kenny) Bawyn; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Jean; second wife, Sandra; maternal and paternal grandparents; brother and sister-in-law, Clayton (Beatrice) Johnson; brother-in-law, Urban Herman; father and mother-in-law, Nova and Genevieve Hill.
Visitation at Malcore Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird Street, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, from 4-8pm. Parish Wake Service 7pm Sunday at the funeral home. Visitation to continue Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, from 9am until the time of the funeral. Funeral Mass 11am Monday at Saints Pater and Paul Church with the Rev. Anthony V Cirignani, OFM officiating. Full Military Rites will be held immediately following the funeral mass. Burial in Allouez Catholic Cemetery. Visit www.malcorefuneralhome.com to share a condolence with the family.
Roland's family extends a special thank you to the caring staffs of St. Vincent Hospital, Unity Hospice, and the doctors and nurses of Prevea.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 17 to Dec. 21, 2019