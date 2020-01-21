|
|
Roland VandenLangenberg
De Pere - Roland VandenLangenberg, age 93, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020.
Family and friends may visit at St. Mary Catholic Church, 4805 Sportsman Drive, Ledgeview, on Monday, January 27 from 9:00am until 11:15am. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30am with the Rev. Richard Getchel officiating. Entombment in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting with arrangements.
A full obituary will appear in the Sunday edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020