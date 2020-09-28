1/1
Roland W. Schultz
Roland W. Schultz

Morrison - Roland William Schultz, 94, Morrison, joined his wife, Margaret, in their heavenly home Sept. 26, 2020.

He was born July 8, 1926, in the town of Morrison to John and Ruth (Falck) Schultz, the only son of five children. He attended Morrison Zion Lutheran School. He was married to Margaret Uecker on Sept. 8, 1956, at Morrison Zion Lutheran Church. They owned the family dairy farm, which was recognized as a Wisconsin Century Farm during his 55 years operating it. The farm continues to be in the Schultz family for 125 years.

Roland enjoyed truck driving as a young man. After semi-retiring from farming, he proudly worked for Robert E. Lee & Associates as a custodian for Morrison Sanitary District until he turned 80.

The Lord was central in Roland's life, which was guided by honesty, humility, and hard work. He could fix anything. He sang in the men's and mixed choirs at Morrison Zion Lutheran Church, where he held various leadership roles. He enjoyed bowling into his 80s, playing accordion and cards with his friends, joking with his kids and grandkids. He loved polka music and Sousa marches.

He is survived by his nine children, Kathleen (Rev. Bruce) Marggraf, Sussex; Norma "Nick" Schultz (Bill Berry), Stevens Point; Anita (Paul) Schultz-Stachnik, Sturtevant; Barbara Schultz-Becker (John Becker), Madison; Howard (Tamara), Schultz, Morrison; Dr. Mary Schultz (Phil Johnsrud), Iola; Janet (Todd) Behm, Appleton; Linda (Jay) Carter, Milwaukee; and Nancy Schultz, Port Washington; 30 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Sylvia Loppnow and Alice Uecker; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, four sisters and one grandson.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Morrison Zion Lutheran Church. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in his name.

Nickel Funeral Home, Morrison is assisting the family.

Due to COVID, facemasks and social distancing is required.

The funeral service will be live-streamed at 1p.m. Saturday at https://www.youtube.com/c/MorrisonZionLutheran/. You can go directly to the previous link, search for "Morrison Zion Lutheran" on YouTube or visit mzluth.org and go to "Online Worship." The video will remain online for a time.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
