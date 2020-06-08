Roland Walter Honold
Sturgeon Bay - Roland Walter Honold passed away peacefully at Sturgeon Bay Health Services on Thursday, June 4, 2020 after a two-year battle with cancer.
He was born at home in Baileys Harbor on November 27, 1939 to George and Charlotte (Eckert) Honold, graduated from Gibraltar High School, and married Joan Anschutz in October 1964.
"Rollie," as everyone knew him, was a 21-year member of the Army Reserve and worked for over 40 years for the Sturgeon Bay Utilities. He was an active member of Girls Little League. He also built a successful firewood business in Carlsville. He loved the outdoors, deer hunting, eating out, socializing at taverns, and complaining about the Green Bay Packers. (One of his final requests was, "Make sure the TV works in my crypt!") A devoted dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa, he enjoyed spending time with his extended family.
Roland will be missed by his son, Randall (Sydney Sidwell) of Chicago, IL; and daughter, Renee of Reno, NV; two granddaughters, Greta (Honold) Qaiyum and Lucy Honold; great-grandchildren, Julius, Cora, and Amina; and brother, George (Ruth) Honold, Jr.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joan; and sisters, Jeanette Honold, Helen (Russell) Kalms, Lorraine (Ralph) Klansky, and Diane (John) Whitford.
"On behalf of the Honold family we want to thank Huehns Funeral Home, Dad's at-home personal health care workers, the staff at Sturgeon Bay Health Services, neighbors, friends, and family."
Due to these unprecedented times and for everyone's safety, a private service is scheduled with entombment at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum at Nicolet Memorial Gardens in the Town of Scott.
Huehns Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay is assisting the Honold family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Roland may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 8 to Jun. 13, 2020.