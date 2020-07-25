Rollin "Ron" Kleist
Suring - Rollin D. "Ron" Kleist, age 79, of Suring, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully Friday morning, July 24, 2020, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born September 18, 1940, in Readfield, WI, to the late Norman and Leona (Rockteschel) Kleist. Following high school Ron served his country in the US Navy stationed in Germany. On June 27, 1964, Ron was united in marriage to Carol Golik at Assumption BVM, Pulaski, WI.
In his early years, Ron took great pride in his hay business, R. Kleist and Sons Trucking. He then worked as a truck driver for Schneider Transport, Green Bay, WI. In 1991 he took ownership in Uncle Ron's Saloon in Zachow, WI, where he made so many friends prior to his retirement. He enjoyed camping, fishing, yardwork and riding motorcycle with his friend Jim Hughes. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and Rascal, his miniature toy poodle.
Ron is survived by his six children: Debbie (Brian) Hoida, Todd (Jayne) Kleist, Greg Kleist, Brad (Tracy) Kleist, Josh (Leslie) Kleist and Cathy Kleist. Grandchildren: Brandon, Brooke and Travis Hoida, Taylor Dallmann, Hunter and Chase Kleist, Tyler and Carter Kleist, Scott Pawelski and Ashley Robinhorst. Great-Grandchildren: Ana, Vincent, Jordan, Breah and Presley.
Ron is further survived by Carol Kleist; his two sisters, Dar Leary and Laurie (Eugene) Degal; one brother, Mark (Mary) Kleist, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Norm and Leona Kleist, and one brother, Michael Kleist.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the American Legion, 135 N St. Augustine Street, Pulaski, WI at 12:00 Noon with a Military Rifle Salute and presentation of the flag to follow at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in Ron's memory.
The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to the Unity Hospice team and Christine Berndt and staff from Bellin Health, Suring, for their compassionate care and support.
Arrangements are in the care of Gruetzmacher Funeral Home, Suring, WI. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com
