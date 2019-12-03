Services
PFOTENHAUER FUNERAL HOME
1145 CARDINAL LANE
Green Bay, WI 54313-6803
(920) 434-2060
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
PFOTENHAUER FUNERAL HOME
1145 CARDINAL LANE
Green Bay, WI 54313-6803
View Map
Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
PFOTENHAUER FUNERAL HOME
1145 CARDINAL LANE
Green Bay, WI 54313-6803
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roma Morella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roma V. (Jordan) Morella


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roma V. (Jordan) Morella Obituary
Roma V. (Jordan) Morella

Green Bay - Roma V. (Jordan) Morella, 70, Green Bay, passed away at St. Vincent Hospital on Sunday, December 1, 2019. She was born in Oneida on August 4, 1949 to the late Nicholas and Malinda (Ninham) Jordan. Roma loved spending time with her family and will be missed by many.

Survivors include her husband, Russell Morella; son, Lawrence Morella and daughter, Malinda Morella; grandson, Lawrence Thundercloud Morella; sisters, Ruthie Kerker, and her children Billy, Marty, Linda and Yvonne; Dorothy Ninham and her children , Georgia, Buddy, Gina, Cheryl, and Geronimo; Florence "Flip" John and her children, Tina, Nina, Jimmy and Charles "John" John; June Jabas and her daughter Amy (Brandon) Jabas (God Daughter); Chad (Becky) Jordan (God Son); other nieces and nephews Karen, Faye, Donny, Bobby, Sherrie, and Bruce; Family friend Jon Zimmerman and many other Great nieces and Great nephews and cousins.

Roma was preceded in death by her parents; brother, David Ninham; sister, Marlene Jordan; sister-in-law, Doris Smith; brothers-in-law, Darwin John; Jim Jabas and Gilbert Kerker; and nephew, Tony Powless.

Family and friends may call at the Pfotenhauer Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Howard-Suamico location, 1145 Cardinal Lane on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Funeral Service 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Green Bay.

Special thank you to St. Vincent Hospital 9th Floor, St. Vincent 4th Floor, and Unity Hospice.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -