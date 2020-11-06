Romaine Violet NelsonHobart - Romaine Violet Nelson went to be with her Lord and Savior on Nov 3 after a short illness. Her faithful work here on earth is done.On Nov 15, 1923, she was born in Algoma WI to the late William and Della (Holdorf) Miller. She graduated from Algoma High School in 1941, where she excelled at typing; she typed their yearbooks on a manual typewriter for 3 years. Romaine married the love of her life Ralph Nelson on April 3, 1943 in Algoma WI.Romaine was an active member of Hope Lutheran Church in De Pere, where she sang soprano in the choir, taught Sunday School, directed the children's choir and Christmas program. For many years, she worked in the nursery at Red Carpet Lanes. At 60, she went back to NWTC and became a certified preschool teacher to become the first teacher at Sonbeam Nursery School. She had a heart for little children and her face just lit up around them.Well known for her baking skills, Romaine's homemade donuts and cookies were a welcome sight at every event she attended. Romaine was an avid baseball fan who cheered for the Brewers, but it did take her a few years to forgive the Braves for moving to Atlanta. She rode her exercise bike 20 miles a day until she was 93; then she cut it back to 10 miles a day.Many a summer camping trip to Potawatomi Park was thoroughly enjoyed by Ralph and Romaine. She loved to travel—Europe, Canada, Mexico, Hawaii and the continental US.She was a devoted wife, mom and grandma who doted on her kids and grandkids. Her life was her family and she will be greatly missed.Romaine is survived by three children: Dr. Stuart (Diane Bierke) Nelson, Superior; Marnee (Bob) Klimek, Pensaukee; Lori (Bill) Schumacher, Iola; one son-in-law: Robb Schmidt, Ashwaubenon; six grandsons: David Schmidt, Chris, Keith and Nick Klimek; Joshua and Jesse Nelson; three great grandchildren: Grant Schmidt, Kyla and Harper Klimek. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; two daughters: Marcia Schmidt and Diane Nelson; one son David.To honor her memory, hug your kids and grandkids today. Tell them that you love them. Share a Snickers bar. Private graveside services were held on Thursday, Nov 5, at Carnot Cemetery.Many thanks to the staff at Emerald Bay and Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care they provided Mom.