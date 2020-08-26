1/1
Roman Cheslock
Roman Cheslock

Seymour - Roman Cheslock, age 97, of Seymour passed away on August 25, 2020 at Good Shepherd Nursing Home. He was born April 25, 1923, son of the late Michael and Theodora (Swiecichowski) Cheslock.

Roman was united in marriage to Arline Bishop on March 24, 1944. She preceded her in death on October 27, 2014.

Roman was a member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Hofa Park. He served in the US Army in WWII, and was a Lifetime Member of the Freedom VFW Post 7692.

Roman loved riding his Harley, and enjoyed it until he was 75.

He is survived by his children: Linda (Tim Schoelzel) Diemel and Wayne (Lynn) Cheslock, all of Seymour; Michael Cheslock, De Pere; twelve grandchildren and great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandson; daughter-in-law, Urai Cheslock, Seymour; sister, Theresa Kennedy; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

In addition to his wife, Arline, and his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Randy and Dennis Cheslock; siblings: Edward (Josie) Cheslock, Alvin (Betty) Cheslock, Esther (Wally) Brozowski; and brother-in-law, Donald Kennedy.

Friends may call at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, Hofa Park on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 9:30 am until the funeral mass at 11 am with Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski O.F.M. officiating. Entombment will take place at Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum at Nicolet Memorial Gardens in Green Bay.

Due to the current mandates, face coverings will be required for those in attendance.

Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.muehlboettcher.com

A special thank you to the staff of Birch Way Assisted Living at Good Shepherd, especially Elaine, Cindy, Jayne, and Elaine.

Jump on your bike dad, and take the road to heaven and tell mom to hop on.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Calling hours
09:30 - 11:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Catholic Church
AUG
29
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
920-833-2328
