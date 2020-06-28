Romuald A. "Bud" Brzezinski
Krakow - Romuald A. "Bud" Brzezinski, 90, Krakow, died peacefully Friday, June 26, 2020, at home with his family at his side. Bud was born on January 18, 1930, in Krakow and lived there all his life. He attended St Casimir's parochial school and Pulaski high school, graduating in 1946. He graduated with honors from the University of Wisconsin with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1950. Bud then had two years of post-graduate schooling in Madison. He became postmaster of Krakow in 1958 after working as a substitute rural carrier and clerk there. Bud married Delores Brefczynski in 1968 and they had two sons.
At Wisconsin's sesquicentennial celebration Bud was honored as Wisconsin's longest actively serving postmaster. He retired in 1999 after 46 years in the US Postal Service, 40 years as postmaster.
Bud was a member of St. Casimir Parish in Krakow and was a lector for over 20 years. He was secretary of two local bowling teams, and bowled for three different teams in a Wednesday night league. He was secretary of the Krakow Sportsmen Club for 15 years.
Bud was one of the three original commissioners of the Krakow Sanitary District which was established in 1970. He started as secretary and in later years, was the treasurer. He was also a member of the Pulaski Knights of Columbus. After retiring from the post office he was an election official for the Town of Angelica.
Bud's hobbies included weather observation having a temperature shelter and rain gauge starting when he was 17. For over 20 years he took observations for the DNR and then later for his own records. He was an avid Packers fan, having season tickets for over 50 years. He started going to games with his dad, Wencel, in the 1930s at old City Stadium. He attended the Ice Bowl and, in 40 years, only missed three games. After retiring he and his wife attended many Packer road games. He enjoyed reading and when his eyesight failed, listening to audiobooks.
He is survived by his wife, Delores; sons: Bob (Green Bay) and Eric (Shawano); brother, Gerald; sisters-in-law: Dorothy (Gerald) Folk, Virginia (Allen) Behrendt, Diane (JR) Poradek; brothers-in-law: John Mroczkowski and Gary Mroczkowski; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wencel and Betty; in-laws: Stanley and Frances Mroczkowksi; sisters-in-law: Geraldine Brzezinski and Karen Mroczkowski; brother-in-law, Bob Bohm.
Visitation for Bud, with COVID safety precautions in place, will take place Tuesday, June 30th from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Marnocha Funeral Home 186 East Pulaski Street, Pulaski. Visitation will continue Wednesday, July 1st from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. at St. Casimir Church, W146 Park St., Krakow. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at the church, Fr. James Esser O.F.M. presiding. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. If you plan to attend, the family asks that all guests wear masks and respect social distancing guidelines so that everyone can be as safe as possible.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Jun. 28, 2020.