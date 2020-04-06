|
Green Bay - Ron D. Leavitt, age 65, of Green Bay, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Ron was born on May 19, 1954 to the late Gib Leavitt and Hope (Archer) Chapnitsky. Ron was raised in Appleton and graduated at Appleton East High School with the class of 1972. On Halloween night in 1989, he met Lori Collins, and the couple have been together for the last 31 years. Ron worked at Brennan Frazier for many years. Ron owned and operated Bay Custom Roofing and Siding for the past 31 years.
Ron loved golfing. He birdied holes 17 and 18 at Pebble Beach. He enjoyed watching sports, traveling, hunting, fishing and anything outdoors. Ron also enjoyed spending time at his cottage in Dykesville and time vacationing in Florida. He was known for his storytelling - most of them being true. Ron was a kind and compassionate man who never met a stranger. Ron was a giver, not a taker. His generosity had no bounds. Ron lived life to the fullest and through this provided immeasurable happiness and joy to those who were blessed to know him.
Ron will be missed by the love of his life, Lori Collins of Green Bay; his three daughters: Brenda (Mike) Swortz, Appleton and their children Keneesha and Ronni; Tonya (Jim) Rakun, Appleton and their children Leticia, Hayden and Raeleigh; and Crystal (Kyle) Stuebs, Kaukauna, and their children Tierra, Layna, and Clay; Lori's children: Amy (Jason) Dingeldein, of Green Bay their daughter Amirah; Paul (Tara) Collins, of Green Bay and their children Secora, Stella, Sofia, and Duke; and Traci (Matt) Budahn, of Green Bay and their children Emersen, Conley, Calaway, and Ila; 4 great-grandchildren: Ella, Chance, Mason, and Ireland.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, William.
Dad remembering you will be easy and I'll do it every day. Missing you will be the heartache that will never go away.
Due to the current health restrictions, a private family service will take place. A celebration of life service for Ron will take place at a later date yet to be determined. Interment will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Appleton. Online condolences may be left at btlfuneral.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 12, 2020