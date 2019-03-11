|
|
Ron "Brushy" Dembroski
Lena - Ron "Brushy" Dembroski, 77, Lena, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019. He was born on March 6, 1942 to the late Joseph and Anna (Cook) Dembroski. A graduate of Lena High School, he married his grade school sweetheart Judy Carriveau on December 30, 1961 at St. Charles Church, Lena. Ron worked as an electrician and refrigeration specialist. He proudly served with the 32nd Red Arrow division of the Army National Guard.
Family and friends meant the world to Ron. One of the things he loved most was following the various activities of his grandchildren. He was their biggest fan! Ron enjoyed the outdoors because it usually meant spending time with his fishing and hunting buddies, always coming home with stories to tell. His newest passion was making syrup in the back forty. He loved his years of coaching numerous St. Charles Trojans on the hard court. Ron also could play cribbage with the best of them. Numerous matches were held at home and family gatherings that usually ended with Ron winning.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judy; children, Todd (Heather), Ashwaubenon; Terry (Kimi), Colorado Springs, CO; grandchildren, Dawson, Amy, Kawika, and Chloe; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ruth Nemetz, Ken Carriveau, Janet (Brad) Glime, Richard (Pam) Carriveau, and Debra Watson; he is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Dorothy Dembroski; mother and father-in-law, Walter and Grace Carriveau; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Edward Nemetz, and Roger and Audrey Carriveau.
The family will greet relatives and friends Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home, 438 W. Main St., Lena from 4 PM - 7 PM. A wake service will be given at 7 PM. Visitation will continue Thursday at St. Anne Catholic Church, Lena from 9 AM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM with Father Joel Sember officiating. Ron will be placed to rest at St. Charles Catholic Cemetery, Lena. Please visit RhodesCharapata.com to express online condolences.
Special thank you to the numerous health care providers who have been able to keep Ron in good health over the years and to the special staff at St. Clare for making dialysis a friendly and up-beat experience. "Truly thank you!"
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 11, 2019