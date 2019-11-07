|
Ron Westrich
Greenleaf - Ron Westrich, beloved husband, father, father-in-law, grandpa, great-grandpa, brother, cousin, uncle and friend, died Sunday October 27th while surrounded by his loving family. He left behind a legacy of adventure, 47 fishing poles, and innumerable broken hearts. To know him was to love him, but more accurately it was to laugh with him. He was hardworking, kind, patient, and funny. His fierce love for his family and friends was matched with his love for fishing and hunting. Ron was an avid outdoorsman who loved adventure. He spent his younger years exploring America, scuba diving with sharks in La Paz, and attending really loud rock concerts. Ron and Ellen, the love of his life, spent their time together fishing, boating, camping, and sitting around countless campfires with friends and family. He passed on his love for adventure and the outdoors to his children and grandchildren alike, while patiently baiting thousands of hooks. His spirit will live on for generations in the hearts of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Every time a hook is baited and a cast is thrown, every fish caught, every laugh around a campfire, every boat ride, and every Packer's touchdown, he will be with us, holding our hands, baiting our hooks, pouring our shots, ringing the cowbell, and reminding us to be patient, kind and loving.
Ronald W. Westrich, 72, of Greenleaf, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 in Green Bay. He was born January 6, 1947 in Medford, WI to the late Herbert and Mary (Butor) Westrich. On October 8, 1983, Ron married his soul mate Ellen Tweedale (Piechowski) in Green Bay. Their hearts and families have been one for 36 years.
Ron served his country for six years in the U.S. Army National Guard. He was a proud union member of the Communication Workers of America (CWA) Local #4620 and the Maribel Sportsman Club. His life-long career as a telecommunications engineer began at Western Electric in San Francisco, CA. He retired from Ameritech in Wisconsin in 2005.
Ron is survived by his wife Ellen Westrich; children: Julia (Miller) Belmont, Donna Mae (Trevor Dunn) Westrich, Sarah (Ben) Larson, Ahnna (Cooper) Brossy, Raymond (Denise) Tweedale, Brenda (Randy) Burkart, Tina (Walt Konecny) Tweedale, Scott (Aleta) Tweedale, Patrick Tweedale, and Amy (Pat) Kleczka; his 13 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; sister Patty Prell; brother Ken (Sharon) Westrich; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents: Herbert and Mary; brothers Lowell (Phyllis) Westrich and Vernon Westrich; and brother-in-law Jerry Prell.
Family and friends may visit on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 4:00 PM at the Nickel Funeral Home, 7101 Morrison Rd, Greenleaf, WI 54126. A short prayer and Full Military Honors will occur at 4:00 PM at the funeral home. Ron will be laid to rest in the Evergreen Cemetery, Medford, WI at a later date. Please visit www.nickelfh.com to send condolences to the family.
Ron's family wants to say thank you to the First Responders in Greenleaf, Davita Dialysis, Vince Lombardi Cancer Center, Aurora Hospital and ER, Dr. Gautam and Dr. Qasi, and to the nurses at the ICU in Aurora especially Amber and Sam, your care concern and help was so much more appreciated than you will ever know.
