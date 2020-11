Ronald "Ron" C. BriceBellevue - Ronald "Ron" C. Brice, 86, a life long Bellevue resident, passed away on Monday November 16, 2020.Gathering of family and friends will be held from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 3425 Willow Road, Bellevue. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Dennis Ryan officiating. Entombment at Allouez Chapel Mausoleum.A complete obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition.