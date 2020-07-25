Ronald D. "Ron" Mott
Crivitz, WI - Ronald D. "Ron" Mott, age 84 of Crivitz, died peacefully Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Manitowoc.
Ron was born May 12, 1936 in the town of Gibson to George and Ida (Hagenow) Mott. On May 21, 1955, he married Ramona Swiecichowski in the town of Maple Grove, Shawano County. Ron retired from Vinton Construction of Manitowoc after 36 years of service. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, working on his John Deere tractor, and an occasional Miller High Life.
Survivors include his wife, Ramona; three children: Debbie (Paul) Dellemann, Rick (Pam) Mott, and Pam (Mike) Pantzlaff, all of Larrabee; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, David Swiecichowski of Green Bay; and a sister-in-law, Virginia Elsen of Seymour.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 423 S. Main Street, Mishicot, with burial to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mishicot.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Tuesday morning from 9:30 until 11:00 a.m.
The Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot is assisting the Mott family with funeral arrangements.