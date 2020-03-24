|
|
Ronald Dachelet
De Pere - Ronald H. Dachelet, 84, passed away on March 22, 2020, at the Caraton Commons Assisted Living facility in De Pere, WI.
Ron was born in Green Bay on July 24, 1935, to parents Harold and Irene (Watermolen) Dachelet, and he was the oldest of four boys. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1954. Ron served two years in the Army and was stationed in Alaska. On May 13, 1961, Ron married Carla Borchers, and together they raised two sons and a daughter.
Ron worked for Wisconsin Public Service for over 30 years, based out of the Green Bay area and later in Wabeno. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Ron enjoyed deer hunting, camping, gardening, bowling, and volleyball with friends. He treasured his time traveling and visiting with family and friends, making a number of trips to Wyoming, Hawaii and Florida, after his retirement.
Ron is survived by son Robert (Donnell) Dachelet, Crandon, WI; daughter Linda (Michael) Tokarczyk, Alva, WY; son Richard (Donna) Dachelet, Argonne, WI; grandchildren Sean (Kathleen) Dachelet, Nicholas Dachelet, Madyson Dachelet, Katherine (Michael) Bukovic, Zachary Tokarczyk; brothers Gary (Linnaea) Dachelet, Daniel Dachelet, Michael (Juen) Dachelet; six great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister-in-law Linnaea Dachelet.
A funeral service will be live streamed via Facebook live on the Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care page on Friday, March 27 at 1pm. Please visit https://www.facebook.com/Cotterfh/posts/3061135630604809 to view the stream. A recording will also be posted on the funeral home Facebook page at the conclusion of the service.
Attendance at the funeral home is by family invitation only due to the current gathering size restrictions.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Caraton Commons, Lakeland Care and to Asera Care Hospice for the compassionate care that was provided to Ron.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020