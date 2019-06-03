Ronald E. Schultz, 85, of Denmark, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Bellin Hospital . He was born on March 1, 1934 the son of the late John and Emma (Oswald) Schultz. He was united in marriage to Mary Lou Zipperer on December 6, 1968. Their marriage was blessed with four children. Ronald proudly served our country from 1957 until April of 1963 in the Army. He was a mechanic his whole life and enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, spending time with family and friends. Ronald was an avid Packers fan.



Ronald is survived by his wife, Mary Lou of 50 years; four children: Dale (Beth) Schultz, John (special friend, Courtney Holland) Schultz, Julie (John) Dobberpuhl, and Lynn (Norman) Goodrow; five grandchildren: Jennifer (Travis Laabs) Schultz, Tyler Schultz, Molly, Zoe, and Mia Dobberpuhl; two great-grandchildren: Jade and April; further survived by many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one brother, Gordon (Emily) Burish, two sisters, Maureen (Frank) Stradal and Amelia "Dolly" (Pat) Shimek.



Visitation will take place on Tuesday, June 4th, 9:00 am until 11:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 522 Tower Ave Kellnersville, WI. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 am with Father Dennis Ryan officiating. Burial will take place at the Parish Cemetery.



The family would like to thank Unity Hospice, Bellin Hospital, and Angels on Arcadian for all the wonderful care that was given to Ronald. Your kindness will never be forgotten. Condolences may be sent to www.NewcomerGreenBay.com Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary