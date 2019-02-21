|
Ronald Haworth
Green Bay - Today we lost our Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and Friend.
Ronald Haworth joined his true love, Florence "Tiny" in eternal life on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Ronald was one of six children born to the late Clement and Caroline Haworth on March 9, 1932 in Green Bay. He was a graduate of Green Bay East High School. Ronald was called to serve in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War from 1952 until his honorable discharge in 1955. On May 18, 1957 he married Florence Leurquin in Green Bay. Ronald worked at Wisconsin Public Service for over 50 years until his retirement. He loved crossword puzzles and helping out family and friends whenever possible. Ronald was very active at First United Church of Christ and was the barista for the bible study classes. He enjoyed eating ice cream, especially Cherry Garcia and listening to Frank Sinatra. His favorite television programs were Hillstreet Blues, Soap, The Sopranos and in later years Shameless.
He is survived by his two sons, David (Patty) Haworth and Paul (Kim) Haworth; grandchildren, Jason (Jennifer) Haworth, Nick (Kylee) Haworth, Kimberly (Aaron) Destiche and Michelle (David) Burrer; great grandchildren, Logan, Tyler, Pierce, Lucas, Chase, Wyatt, Ryder, Emersyn, Emma, Issac, Penny, Diana and James; siblings, Richard (Dorothy) Haworth and Joan Haworth; sisters-in-law, Donna Leurquin, Dorothy (Pat) Kinney, Charlotte Gerlikovsky and Shirley Leurquin; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents and spouse, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joseph and Elsie Leurquin; infant twin children, Joseph and Mary Haworth; twin brother, Lee Haworth; brother, David (Joyce) Haworth; sister, Caroline (Arnie) O'Brien and Madeline "Sis" (Mike) Vallier; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Francis Leurquin, Richard Leurquin, Jimmy (Jackie), Mary Ann Gerou, Dennis Gerlikovsky, Betty Dickens and Chuck Leurquin.
Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 1:00 P.M. until the time of service. Funeral service 4:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Military Honors will follow the service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a memorial fund will be established.
The family would like to thank staff, nurses and doctors at Moraine Ridge, Aurora BayCare, Compassus Hospice and to Proko-Wall Funeral Home for their care and compassion.
"Be safe, love you more."
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2019