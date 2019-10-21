|
Ronald Henry Schampers
Green Bay - Ronald Henry Schampers, 78, left his earthly home with peace in his heart on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Ronnie was born in Green Bay on February 24, 1941 to the late Norbert and Helen (Vannes) Schampers. He was a graduate of Green Bay West High School.
On October 24, 1960 he was united in marriage to the late Mary Flick. Prior to marriage, Ronnie entered the United States Marine Corp. He served for four years and achieved the rank of Corporal. During his entire life he spoke highly of his years in the service and could not have been prouder of having been a Marine.
For 34 years, he was a faithful and dedicated employee of Fort Howard Paper Co., retiring in 1997. Ronnie was a handy, caring and helpful person. He loved his family dearly and was an avid fisherman in his retirement years.
Ronnie is survived by his son, Ronald Schampers Jr. (significant other, Denise); daughter, Tracy; grandchildren, Chad Schampers, Holly Koss and Brianna Seidler. He is further survived by his seven great-grandchildren; a sister, LaVerne (Norris) Daniels; and sister-in-law, Joan Smits.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary; two infants, Vicky and Timothy; brother, Vernon (Helen); sister, Shirley (Gerald); nephews, James Schampers and Daniel Sprangers.
Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., on Saturday, October 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. To send online condolences please visit www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
A special thank you to the staff of Unity Hospice for their much-appreciated help in Ronnie's final days.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019