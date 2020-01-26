|
Ronald J. Thomas
Suamico - Ronald J. Thomas, 65, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, January 23, 2020. He was born May 29, 1954 to Leland and Lorraine (Lealiou) Thomas. He was a 1973 graduate of Green Bay West High School. Ron was married to Jane Thomas, she preceded him in death in 1993. He had been a long time employee of Romo Screen Printing. Ron was a man that enjoyed life simply. He could usually be found tinkering around outside or enjoying a ride.
Ron is survived by his three sons, Adam (Melissa) Thomas, Andy (Kendra) Thomas, Mac Thomas; three grandchildren, Kenzie, Grayson and Braxton; seven siblings, Lee (Sue) Patske, Mike Thomas, his twin Don (Shawna) Thomas, Sue (Pete) Goltz, Julie (Brian) Longtin, Ken (Patti) Kubichka, Marion (Larry) Wilson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jane Thomas; three sisters, Diane Kubichka, Kay (Mike) Augustine, Nancy Madel.
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdeay. The celebration on Ron's life will continue at Just One More Bar, 740 N. Memorial Dr. until 9 p.m. Wednesday. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020