Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
Just One More Bar
740 N. Memorial Dr
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald J. Thomas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald J. Thomas Obituary
Ronald J. Thomas

Suamico - Ronald J. Thomas, 65, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, January 23, 2020. He was born May 29, 1954 to Leland and Lorraine (Lealiou) Thomas. He was a 1973 graduate of Green Bay West High School. Ron was married to Jane Thomas, she preceded him in death in 1993. He had been a long time employee of Romo Screen Printing. Ron was a man that enjoyed life simply. He could usually be found tinkering around outside or enjoying a ride.

Ron is survived by his three sons, Adam (Melissa) Thomas, Andy (Kendra) Thomas, Mac Thomas; three grandchildren, Kenzie, Grayson and Braxton; seven siblings, Lee (Sue) Patske, Mike Thomas, his twin Don (Shawna) Thomas, Sue (Pete) Goltz, Julie (Brian) Longtin, Ken (Patti) Kubichka, Marion (Larry) Wilson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jane Thomas; three sisters, Diane Kubichka, Kay (Mike) Augustine, Nancy Madel.

Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdeay. The celebration on Ron's life will continue at Just One More Bar, 740 N. Memorial Dr. until 9 p.m. Wednesday. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -