|
|
Ronald L. Hendricks
De Pere - Ronald L Hendricks, 90, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 surrounded by his family after a two year battle with Louie Body Dementia disease. He was born July 20, 1929 in West De Pere, a son of the Late Fred and Rosella (VanGheem) Hendricks. On September 9, 1950 Ronald married Audrey Zittlow at First Congregational Church United Church of Christ. Ronald was a member of the First Congregational Church, West De Pere. Ronald worked at the Hudson and Fort Howard Paper Mill before farming full time. Together they farmed in West De Pere until 1959 when they purchased a farm in Glenmore in 1959. They moved to West De Pere in 1999 when Tim and Cheryl took over the farm. He continued to help on the farm until 2018 when his illness no longer let him continue his love of farming. Ron also enjoyed deer and turkey hunting in Wisconsin and Missouri.
Ronald is survived by his children: Daniel (Marta) Hendricks, Dennis (Treasia) Hendricks, Susan (Pat) Martin, Larry Hendricks, and Tim (Cheryl) Hendricks; daughter in law Nancy Hendricks; grandchildren: Shayna ( fiancé Nathan Rowe) Tenor, Cody (Kari), Cole (Jolene) Hendricks, Jamie ( fiancé Rebecca Hietpas) Hendricks, Cory ( Ann) Hendricks, Ben (Cheri) Hendricks, Doreen Maes, Craig (Maria) Martin, Eric (Kim) Martin, Jenny (Eric) Schwartz, Tammy ( special friend Dave) O'Dill, Chad ( Samantha) Hendricks, Dylan, Austin ( fiancé Jordan Jennerjahn), and Travis (Sierra) Hendricks; step grandchildren: Jeff (fiancé Vanessa Pierre) Comfort and Brent Lamal; chosen grandchildren: Matt, Brian, Shawn, Nathan, and Taylor; great grandchildren: Zacharey, Ethan, Allyson, Courtney, Evan, Brayden, Owen, Aidan, Aubri Maree, Lindsey, Aubri Anna, Carter, Brady, Caleb, Caden, Deven, Ally, Ashley; Haley, Amelia, Spencer, Easton and two more on the way. He is further survived by his brother - Ray (Carol) Hendricks and sisters-in-law: Phyllis Hendricks, Irene Zittlow,
Ronald was preceded in death by his wife Audrey: parents Fred and Rosella Hendricks, Son - Darrell Hendricks: great granddaughter Gabrielle Lynn Schwartz: brothers - Sister-in-law - Norbert (Joan) Hendricks, Fred "Sam" Hendricks, Kenneth Hendricks, Sisters and Brothers-in-law - Leona (Bill) Sausen, Norma (Art) Van Dommelen, Father and Mother in law - Charles and Hazel (Deppe) Zittlow; Brothers and Sisters in laws, Carl (Jackie)(Sandy) Zittlow, Dolores (Randal) Petersen, Marlin Zittlow, and Robert Zittlow; father and mother-in-law - Charles and Hazel (Deppe) Zittlow;
Visitation for Ronald will be on Wednesday August 7, 2019 at First Congregational Church United Church of Christ, 1018 Cedar St, De Pere, from 2:30PM until 6:45PM. Funeral Service will be held at church on Wednesday at 7:00 PM with Rev. Nancy Zorn-Micke officiating. Burial will be in Lawrence Cemetery. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the Hendricks family. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the family. Special thanks to Dale and Debbie for all their time spent and helping with yard work. Memorials are appreciated to the First Congregational Church United of Christ, in lieu of flowers.
The family would like to thank all the Staff at Angel Touch Assisted Living and [email protected] Hospice, for all they have done for Ronald.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019