Ronald L. JansenDe Pere - Ronald Lee Jansen, 77, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Ron was born in Green Bay, January 6, 1943, (the temperature was 8 degrees) the oldest of three children born to Orville and Dorothy (Buzzo) Jansen.Ron learned hard work at an early age starting with both Harry Renier and Ben Lindsley's Gardens and Green Houses. Ron enjoyed the work and that enjoyment continued throughout his life in his garden and yard work. His perfectionism was a challenge to many!!Ron graduated from St. Phillips Elementary School in 1957, Preble High School in 1961. He continued his engineering classes at NWTC and UWGB,(Deckner Campus.)Ron began working for the United States Army Corps of Engineers in Kewaunee, WI, as a Surveying Aide until March of 1964. At that time he joined the United States Navy, deployment to the Mediterranian and Vietnam. He loved telling stories of his times being a chauffeur and dealing with the huge roundabouts.Ron experienced war firsthand while serving aboard the USS Basilone (DD-824) and patrolling the rivers of Vietnam in the smaller boats. Serving his country, he was fortunate to return home safely. Ron received an honorable discharge in 1966 as a Third Class Petty Officer and returned to the Corps of Engineers until March of 1967.Ron met Patricia Jerry before entering the service and their relationship continued after his return to the states with assistance, (encouragement) from his sister, Nancy. (Nancy and Pat were secretaries at L.D. Schreiber Cheese Co.)They were married a year later at St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church in Green Bay on September 23, 1967.Ron was employed at Gardner Denver in Green bay. He continued his career at Procter & Gamble, working himself up to level 7 as a machine adjustor on line 1 in facial at Fox River Mill until retiring after 25 years in 1999.In 1979, our childless home in Howard was now filled with a newly adopted adorable and loving 6-year-old son, Matthew, from Bogota, Colombia. Our language adventure barrier had just begun for all of us. Ron and Pat were very active in the adoption community, including serving as co-presidents of Ours of North Eastern Wisconsin.In 1983, Ron insisted Pat with Matthew, return to Bogota to bring home the newest addition, 18-month-old, Beth. upon return, Ron had set up the baby's room and had the house ready for Christmas.For years, Ron was involved in the children's many activities; soccer, track, dance recitals, cross country meets, vacations to the dells, Mackinac Island and the diamond fields in Arkansas (no, we didn't find any diamonds!) and traveled across the state covering many bike trails; Elroy Sparta trail, Marinette Menominee bike trail, Door County Century-1987, 88, 89, and 1990, to name a few.In 2000, Ron and Pat built their dream home on the shores of Lake Michigan in Kewaunee, Ron enjoyed working in the wine industry at Von Steihl on the lakeshore. Ron and Pat were also involved with the Kewaunee Historical Society as Ron was not one to sit still.Unfortunately, Ron reluctantly left his dream home and relocated to East De Pere. With his desire to keep busy, Ron became a school bus driver for Laidlaw.During their marriage, Ron and his family spent many years making fond memories at Norb's "playhouse" in Little Sturgeon. Hunting, fishing, card playing and walking through the woods was the norm.With the loss of Norb, his father-in-law, in 1981 and losing his "get away place", the decision was made to sell the playhouse, Ecclesiastes 3:13 there is a time for everything.The surprisingly new addition to the family and his joy in life as being "Papa'" to granddaughter, Breanna Rose Elizabeth Pada brought immeasurable joy and love. They played silly games and just enjoyed being together. Breanna was the light in Papa's eye.Ron had always been a hard worker, quiet, kind, paid attention to detail and a jokester. He will be missed, not only by his immediate family; Pat, Matthew and Beth, his (little boo boo) granddaughter, Breanna; but also sisters, Nancy Farr and Linda and Jim Coshenet. (Ron is truly sorry for shooting those plastic balls at you girls when you were younger);nieces; Heidi Lynn (Tony) Kordus and Heather Jean (Scott) Beyer and their families; cousins, Sharon (Patrick ) Hall in milwaukee and Susie (Ron) Geise of Hartford, WI; longtime friends; Jim (Jan) Duquaine, Dan (Jan) Bohachek, Dan Greene, Ron Farvour, Reggie Gilliam, Tom and Mary Huempfner, Charlene Zimmerman, Sara Jones; and brother-in-law, Michael (Bonnie) Mac Donald; godchildren; Heather Jean (Scott) Beyer, Jennifer Swille and John Jerry.Preceding Ron in death were his parents, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Norbert and Betty (Rioux) Jerry; brother-in-law, Ron Farr; godson, Andy Heim; godmother, Mildred Lefevre, cousin, Jim Waldo; many other relatives and friends; especially Darrell Butrymowicz, Chuck Kuzmic, and Tom Vanden Heuvel. "get the donuts and coffee ready guys!"Special thanks to neighbors and friends; Carole and Frank Tobish, Nancy and Dick Harvey, Christopher Kwaterski, Debbie Blackburn Bates, Bonnie Gilley, Tom Schlender, Amanda and Matthew Shaver, Patty and Pat Curran, Ron's sisters Nancy and Linda and Proko-Wall Funeral Home staff and everyone else who helped. A heartfelt appreciation to the Brown County Sheriff's Deputies, especially Lt. Jason Mcaulty. Our family will always be grateful for their kindnesses.Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at First United Church of Christ, 509 S. Webster Ave., form 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Memorial service 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at the church with Pastor Bob Laubenstein officiating. Burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery, so Ron can be near his much loved grandmother, Ethel (Mayme) Buzzo and his maternal grandfather, Fredrick Buzzo and paternal grandfather, Jules Jansen. To view the livestream please visit the Proko-Wall Funeral Home Facebook page at 2:00 p.m.In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials are preferred to assist with Ron's granddaughter, Breanna's educational expenses.