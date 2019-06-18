|
Ronald L. "Whitey" Leurquin, Sr.
Neenah - Ronald Lloyd Leurquin, Sr., age 77 of Neenah, passed away early Monday, June 17, 2019, at his home. He was born January 22, 1942, to the late Louis and Loretta (Dennis) Leurquin in Green Bay and was married to the love of his life, Dorothy Jane (Thyrion) for 58 years.
Otherwise known as "Whitey," Ronald worked for 42 years at the Neenah Foundry where he enjoyed working third shift. He also liked spending time with his family and friends, with whom he played many, many games of cribbage and horseshoes. Camping, watching old Westerns and listening to 8-track tapes in the gazebo with Dorothy were some of Whitey's favorite things to do. He also has a collection of car-banks and loved his puppies.
Whitey is survived by his wife, Dorothy; by his children: Lloyd (Dawn); Mary (special friend Kenny) Firgens; Ronald, Jr. (Cary); and by his bonus son, Duane (Ruth) Holden. He is further survived by 11 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; three sisters: Jean (Gary) Grathen; Alice (special friend Jim) Huebscher; and Carol (Gary) Maddox; and two brothers: Robert and Louis (Cathy) Leurquin. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard and Roger Leurquin; and by his son-in-law, Mike Firgens.
A memorial service for Whitey will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of service.
Westgor Funeral Homes
205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 920-722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 18, 2019