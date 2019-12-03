|
Ronald Lee "Ron" Larsen
Green Bay - Ronald Lee "Ron" Larsen, 77, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019. He was born July 8, 1942, in Green Bay to Chester and Lucille (Boser) Larsen.
Ron was a graduate of Denmark High School, Class of 1960. He then attended the Green Bay School of Adult & Vocational Education, graduating in 1963 with an Associate Degree in Business Administration-Accounting. Ron served his country by enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps in July of 1963 and served as a radio technician until his discharge in October of 1966. He later worked for Proctor & Gamble in Green Bay for 31 years, retiring in 1998. Ron also worked part-time as an Income Tax Consultant for H&R Block and the Tax Office in Green Bay for many years,
On October 20, 1984, Ron married Beverly "Bev" Schultz at Grace Lutheran Church. It was the second marriage for both. His blended family included two daughters and one stepdaughter. Ron loved to play Cribbage. He was the StarCraft Camping Club International Champion five years in a row. Ron had been a member of the Green Bay West Lions Club and is presently a member of the Bellevue Lions Club. Ron loved to camp and belonged to the Wisconsin StarCraft Club. He was especially proud of his red diesel truck with all its chrome and his fifth wheel travel trailer. He and Bev camped in nearly every province in Canada except for two, and in many states in the U.S. Ron and Bev attended Lions International conventions in Birmingham, England and Montreal, Canada. They traveled to England, Denmark, Alaska, and took a cruise through the Panama Canal. For the past 30 years they have gone to their timeshare in Cancun, Mexico every January to escape winter. Ron has been a member of Grace Lutheran Church for more than 50 years. In the past he had been a lector and communion assistant, served on Administrative Services and Stewardship Boards. He also volunteered at the food pantry.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Bev; his daughters, Linda Jacobi (Doug) Miller, Rhonda (Aaron) Hilgenberg, Alethea (Steve) Sment; his grandchildren, Brandon Hilgenberg, Breanna Hilgenberg, Alec Jacobi, Miranda (Ricky) Martinsen, Cassie Miller, Eli Miller, Braxton Hilgenberg, and Sydney Jacobi; his four great-grandchildren; his brothers, Bruce (Marlene) Larsen, Ken (Carole) Larsen, Kevin (Mary) Larsen; his sisters, Rita (Jon) Angeli, Barbara Krouse, Gail (Bill) Blount; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Gregory Larsen; and a brother-in-law, Roger Krouse.
Friends may call at Grace Lutheran Church, 321 S. Madison Street, on Saturday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. The Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church with the Rev. Larry Lange officiating. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. On-line condolences may be given to the Larsen family by going to www.prokowall.com.
Memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran's Church Food Pantry or to the Lions Camp in Rosholt, WI.
Ron's family extends a sincere word of thanks to Dr. Umang Gautam and the staff at the Vince Lombardi Cancer Center, and to Unity Hospice, especially Cindy and Linda. We were blessed to have all of you in this journey.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019