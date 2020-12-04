Ronald (Ron) Lee Lorberblatt
Green Bay - Ronald (Ron) Lee Lorberblatt, 83, died on December 2, 2020 of COVID at St Mary's Hospital. He was born on November 18, 1937 to the late Joseph and Josephine (Calawerts) Lorberblatt.
Ron always asked where his parents and brothers were, and he is on his journey to meet them again. Ron is the son of the late Joseph and Josephine (Calawerts) Lorberblatt. Ronald graduated from Green Bay West High School in 1956. Ron started to work at Rolene's Ceramics prior to going into the Army from 1961 to 1967. While in the Army Ron discovered his love of painting and submitted his first winning painting of Judy Garland. After leaving the Army, he continued his career in Ceramics at Rolene's Ceramic Studio which he became the owner and successfully nurtured it until his retirement in 2005. Over the next thirty-eight years, Ron loved to inspire, teach and create with his customers. Ron taught painting and ceramic classes.
Ron was actively involved in the arts in the community. He was a leader in the Bay Area Watercolor Guild and Friends of the Library where he led shows and demonstrations. Ron competed in numerous art shows such as the Still Life Art and Table Show with his good friend Nancy Hacker. For years, Ron did art, decoration and plantings for the altar and church, along with being a Eucharistic Minister at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton.
Ron loved to travel, landscaping, butterflies, birds and squirrels. Ron had one of the most creative and ingenious art minds around, there was not an art medium that he did not try.
Ron was smart, innovative and a problem solver. He had a contraption for everything. He was kind, thankful and caring. He woke up with a smile and went to sleep being thankful every day. He was gentle and nurturing to all God's creatures.
Ron is survived by his loving nieces that provided care for him for the last five years making it possible for him to remain in his home. After a fall he had a short stay at Cardinal Ridge.
Ron is survived by Mina Lorberblatt-Teske and Dr. John Teske, Clare Lorberblatt-Zipperer, Trudy Lorberblatt and Liz Kleba. He is further survived by great nephews and nieces, Mackenzie Teske, Marti Teske, Klayton Zipperer and Kyra Zipperer. A great-great nephew Aiden (Teske) Ama. His favorite pups, Kumani and Mimzey. Paul Boex, his loyal friend and co-worker.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Josephine Lorberblatt, his brothers Gerald Lorberblatt and Richard Lorberblatt and a nephew Marty Lorberblatt.
A special thank you to the hardworking and courageous heroes at St. Mary's Hospital during Ron's last twelve days of life. Thank you for wrapping him in his family blanket and saying good-bye for us.
We miss seeing you every day. It was our honor and privilege to care for you. A day never went by that you did not thank us as we left for the night. We want to thank you for bringing joy and laughter into our lives. Mina, Clare and Trudy.
When our loved ones are forced to take their last breath with unfamiliar faces by their side it leaves broken hearts behind. Please do your part and wear a mask.
Private family services will be held. To send online condolences, please visit www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
. To send a card, please mail to Blaney Funeral Home 1521 Shawano Ave. Green Bay 54303 with attention to the family of Ron Lorberblatt.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established to set up a caring tribute at the Green Bay Botanical Gardens, which encompasses all of Ron's loves.