Ronald "Ron" Lueschow
Green Bay - On February 19, 2020, Ronald (Ron) V Lueschow, loving father, friend and husband passed away peacefully at home at the age of 78. Ron was born on December 30, 1941, the first of seven born to Otto and Verena Lueschow in Wausau, WI. The family moved to Wisconsin Rapids and Ron graduated from Assumption High School in 1961. He served in the United States Army from August 24, 1966 until his honorable discharge on August 23, 1968 (as Ron put it "1 year, 11 months, 29 days and 4 hours, not to be exact"). On June 21, 1969 Ron married Jean Ann Wettstein and they raised two daughters, Emmie and Elizabeth.
Ron had a passion for people, was a great storyteller and entertainer, and always knew how to work a room. Ron affected many people's lives in very positive ways, which was a natural extension of his firm beliefs and search for truth in the world.
Ron graduated from UW Stevens Point with a degree in Business. His first career move was to manage a nursing home, followed by establishing his own business, Adventure Inc., a promotional and novelty company. Ron spent the majority of his professional career in sales selling emergency response equipment. Ron worked for WOS and 5 Alarm retiring from 5 Alarm, in 2009.
Ron's charm and wit were known to many, as was his sincere concern for their happiness and well being. He was a Mason in Wisconsin Rapids, enjoyed being a Zor Funster making balloon animals for children which developed into a business, "Balloons by Us", established by him and Lynne.
Ron was preceded in death by his father Otto and mother Verena. He is survived by his daughters; Emmie (Bob) Woodford; and Elizabeth (Jasin) Pasho. His granddaughters; Catherine and Madeline Woodford, and Elysee and Audrey Pasho. Life Partner Lynne Gerrits and her children: Christopher (Jocelyn) Gerrits, Matthew "Chubba" Gerrits, and Sarah Brunette and her children, Saray, August, Willow, and Woodson Brunette. His siblings; Tom (Vicki), Terry (Pat), Marilyn (Bob) Shar, Joan (Dick) Hartman, Ann (Jim) Piatt, and John Lueschow. Ron is further survived by the mother of his children: Jean Ann Lueschow, many Nieces, Nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 27th from 9 AM - 10:30 AM at St. Willebrord Parish, 209 S. Adams Street, Green Bay. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 AM in the Church. Newcomer, Cremation, Funerals, and Receptions has been entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to: or The .
A special thank you to the staff of Bellin Cardiac Unit and Unity Hospice for the wonderful care given to him throughout his final journey.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, 2020