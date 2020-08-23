Ronald P. Pitroski, 77, Pensaukee, passed away Sat. Aug 22, 2020. Ron was born in Milwaukee to Paul and Adeline (Zimanek) Pitroski on May 7, 1943. When he was approximately three years old, the family moved to the Oconto family farm which was started by his grandparents who immigrated from Poland. Ron went on to graduate from Oconto High School, Class of 1961 and decided to spread his wings and joined the U.S. Air Force. He became a Vietnam War Veteran after four years of honorable service. After his service, he worked and lived in the Green Bay area for a few years before moving to Chicago to expand his education in mechanical drafting. He successfully worked there until 1975 when he felt the need and desire to come back home to the family farm where his heart always belonged. While working on the farm with his parents, he also worked at Scott Paper Mill to supplement the farm income. There, he met and married Sandy Shepeck and later adopted her two sons, Jim and Jared. In later years, they parted ways. From that point forward, the farm was his passion. He built the farm to a point where it was financially successful. His pride and joy was the quality of the cattle and crops he raised. Ron enjoyed collecting and restoring old trucks with his nephew Anthony. In his later years, he fulfilled a dream by owning a red Corvette, which he enjoyed riding throughout the countryside.
Ron is survived by five sisters and two brothers-in-law, Cecilia Raymond, Alice Kuhr, Kathy Kuhr, Anne (Jerry) Dix, Cynde (Tim DeHut) Pitroski; his two adopted sons, Jim and Jared; former wife, Sandy; three nieces, three nephews, three great-nieces, and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers-in-law.
Friends may call at Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home, 121 Chicago St, Oconto, on Friday Aug 28, 2020 from 5 until 8 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral Home. Visitation will continue on Sat. Aug 29, 2020 at St Patrick Catholic Church, 5246 St Patrick's Road, Stiles, from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m, Saturday at the church with the Rev. Greg Parent officiating. Burial with Veteran Honors will be in St Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Stiles.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.rhodescharapata.com