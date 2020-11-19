Ronald "Ron" PetersGreen Bay - Ronald "Ron" Peters, 74, passed away peacefully, November 17, 2020. Born on June 10, 1946, in Green Bay, to the late Michael and Frances (Gezella) Peters. He graduated from Green Bay West High School. Ron served in the United States Army and served our country in the Vietnam War. He worked at Procter and Gamble for thirty three years. Ron enjoyed fishing, golfing, and most of all times spent with his grandkids.He is survived by his fiance, Nola Walinski; two daughters, Stephanie Widell, and Tara Peters; two grandchildren, Carleigh Widell and Greyson Widell; siblings, Jerry (Rosemary) Peters, Michael (Pat) Peters, Don (Jean) Peters, and Jeannie Gervais; Nola's children, Ryan (Courtney) Walinski, Nikki (Jay) Vander Heiden.Ron was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Brandon Widell; sister, Marge Peters.A service will be held at a later date. Malcore Funeral Home is assisting the family.The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Bellin Hospital ICU.