Ronald Pettey

Florence - Ronald Pettey, age 76, of Florence, WI passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday July 14, 2019 at Brewster Village. He was born on February 23, 1943. Ron graduated from High School in 1962 and went on to proudly serve in the Marine Corps from 1962 - 1966. After serving his country, Ron was a long time employee of Paper Converting.

Ron was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman passing on the love of the outdoors to his children. Prior to his stroke in 2014 he resided in Florence, WI where he felt most at home in the Northwoods.

Ron is survived by his three children Sherry (Tom) Propson, Carl ( Allison) Pettey and Kevin Pettey (Tracy Verhagen), 4 grandchildren, Alex Pettey, Riley (Chris) Turke, Hunter & Spencer Pettey and one great grandchild, Olivia. He is further survived by his brother Glen (Ruthie) Pettey, and a sister, Sandra Gratto, and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Brewster Village for the care and compassion provided to Ron during his time there. Special thanks to Sherry Propson and Marianne Pettey for your extended visits to Ron.

A celebration of life will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 4:00-7:00pm at Wally's Spot Supper Club, 1979 Main St., Green Bay, WI. Full military honors at 7pm.

Visit www.simplycremationgb.com to share a memory with the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 17 to July 18, 2019
