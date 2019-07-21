Services
Ronald Thyssen

Ronald Thyssen Obituary
Ronald Thyssen

Lena/Green Bay - Ronald Thyssen, 60, Green Bay, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019. He was born on May 20, 1959 to Henry and Juanita (Beth) Thyssen in Green Bay. In November 1980 he married Maureen Manning and together they had two children. He then married Laura (St. Louis) in September of 1994, who had two children and together they had one child.

Ron loved coffee and collected coffee mugs from various states. He loved the outdoors and was always happy when he was hunting, fishing, kayaking and camping. Ron loved Booyah and loved to make it as well. He always had a joke, was very sarcastic and loved to make people laugh. Ron would lend a helping hand to anyone in need and could fix anything. He loved his family and loved to spend time with his grandkids, some who called him "Grandpa Puppies".

He is survived by his wife, Laura; children, Kathleen Thyssen, Clifford (Kristi) Thyssen, Roger (Chantel) Naniot, Nick Naniot and Joe Thyssen; grandchildren, Noel, Jonathan, Sophia, RJ, Chance, Ella and Leah; former wife, Maureen Kroening; mother, Juanita Thyssen; brothers, Al (Edwina) Thyssen and Chris (Liz) Thyssen; sisters, Lisa (Jay) Phillips and Wendy Thyssen; as well as many extended family members.

He is preceded in death by his father, Henry Thyssen.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Avenue, from 1:00 pm until the time of funeral service at 4:00 pm.

The family would like to thank the staff at Froedtert Hospital, especially the staff at the CVICU, Eagle III transport team, and all the family and friends that sent support, love and prayers to our family and Ron.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 21 to July 22, 2019
