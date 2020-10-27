1/1
Ronald V. Paque
1939 - 2020
Ronald V. Paque

Green Bay - Ronald Victor Paque, 81, passed away on October 26, 2020 following years of heart related issues. Ronald was born on March 6, 1939 to Victor A. and Aili S. (Kivi) Paque. He attended St. Mary's Grade School and was a graduate of Premontre High School with the class of 1957. He was proud of his accomplishments as an Eagle Scout. He became a corporate accountant at Schreiber Food Inc. and worked there for 34 years until he retired in 2000. Ron was an avid Packer fan. He was a season ticket holder and never missed a season. He especially enjoyed attending the Ice Bowl in 1967 attempting to keep warm with his mother using a tent heater and a blanket. He also enjoyed attending the Super Bowl in Texas in 2013. Many fun times were had at his summer get away in Crivitz, WI with family and friends, many fun ventures on the pontoon boat and hunting with his son Ken and his hunting buddies. After retirement he remained lifelong friends with his Schreiber Food Inc. co-workers. Ronald and Rosalie (Rose VanderLeest) exchanged vows September 26, 1959. Together they had 5 children.

Ronald was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Rosalie Paque (VanderLeest), children, Cheryl (Thomas) Christiansen and Susan (James) Cossette. Grandchildren, Lauren Christiansen (special friend, Christian), Jacob Dagneau, Eric Dagneau (special friend, Brianna), Evan Christiansen (fiancé Brooke); Sister, Marlene (Jim) Carey, Brothers, Jim (Mary) Paque and Earl (Kathie) Paque; sisters-in-law, Judy Honold and Lynn Pilz; uncle Evert Kivi and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by children: Russell Paque, Kenneth Paque and Dr. Catherine Neighbors. Parents: Aili and Victor Paque. Father-in-law and mother-in-law, Cletus and Marian VanderLeest; his aunts, uncles, 2 brothers in-law and his nephew.

Visitation for Ronald will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2771 Oakwood Drive Green Bay from 9:30 a.m. until time of mass at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Allouez Catholic Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Ron's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
OCT
30
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
920-499-1223
