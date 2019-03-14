|
|
Ronald "Ron" W. Haag, Sr.
Green Bay - Ronald W. Haag, Sr., 88, Green Bay, formerly of Pennsylvania, found peace Tues., March 12, 2019, at a local nursing home. Born Oct. 18, 1930, in Reading, PA, he is the son of the late Warren and Dorothy Haag. Ron honorably served in the Army artillery during the Korean War. He married Joan Devaney in 1951, and the couple recently celebrated 68 years of marriage. Ron worked in construction most of his life building homes. He will be remembered as a man who loved the outdoors, including camping, hunting, and fishing, and also enjoyed bowling.
Ron is survived by his wife, Joan; four children, Deborah (Clay) Gaffaney, Cheryl (the late Joe) Boucher, Donna (Milton) Carrion, and Ronald (special friend, Donna) Haag, Jr.; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one step-grandson and a step great-granddaughter; one sister-in-law, Stella Davino; other relatives and friends.
Visitation at Green Bay Community Church, 600 Cardinal Lane, Friday, March 15, 2019, from 2pm until the time of the memorial service at 3pm. Simply Cremation, Green Bay is serving the family. Visit www.simplycremationgb.com to share a condolence.
Ron's family extends a special thank you to the caring staff of Grancare Nursing Center.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019