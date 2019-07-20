Services
Simply Cremation
243 N. Broadway
Green Bay, WI 54303
(920) 431-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Heidemann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald W. Heidemann


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald W. Heidemann Obituary
Ronald W. Heidemann

De Pere - Ronald W. Heidemann, 75, De Pere, died peacefully on July 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born on November 8, 1943, in Milwaukee, he is the son of the late William and Eleanor (Pelland) Heidemann. Ronald is a 1962 graduate of West Bend High School. Immediately following high school, he enrolled in the Army, and he proudly served in the Vietnam War. On February 8, 1969, he married the former Cheryl Gauger in West Bend, Wis. Ronald enjoyed trips to the casino, watching movies, and spending time in the sun listening to music.

Ronald is survived by his two children, Paul (Teresa) Heidemann, Waupun, and Carrie (Scott) Demkowicz, De Pere, five grandchildren, Amber (DeQuincy) Gordon, Christian (Krista) Johnston, Casey (Katie) Johnston, and Ashleigh and Noah Demkowicz; four great grandchildren, William, Selah, Gideon, and Demetrius; one sister, Nancy Denetz; and several step and half siblings; many nieces and nephews; his significant other, Mary Nienhaus; and former spouse, Cheryl (Gauger) Hardegen.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepparents; two brothers-in-laws.

Private services will take place at a later day. Simply Cremation assisted the family with cremation services, 431-0100.

Please visit www.simplycremationgb.com to extend condolences to the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 20 to July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now