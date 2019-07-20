|
|
Ronald W. Heidemann
De Pere - Ronald W. Heidemann, 75, De Pere, died peacefully on July 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born on November 8, 1943, in Milwaukee, he is the son of the late William and Eleanor (Pelland) Heidemann. Ronald is a 1962 graduate of West Bend High School. Immediately following high school, he enrolled in the Army, and he proudly served in the Vietnam War. On February 8, 1969, he married the former Cheryl Gauger in West Bend, Wis. Ronald enjoyed trips to the casino, watching movies, and spending time in the sun listening to music.
Ronald is survived by his two children, Paul (Teresa) Heidemann, Waupun, and Carrie (Scott) Demkowicz, De Pere, five grandchildren, Amber (DeQuincy) Gordon, Christian (Krista) Johnston, Casey (Katie) Johnston, and Ashleigh and Noah Demkowicz; four great grandchildren, William, Selah, Gideon, and Demetrius; one sister, Nancy Denetz; and several step and half siblings; many nieces and nephews; his significant other, Mary Nienhaus; and former spouse, Cheryl (Gauger) Hardegen.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepparents; two brothers-in-laws.
Private services will take place at a later day. Simply Cremation assisted the family with cremation services, 431-0100.
Please visit www.simplycremationgb.com to extend condolences to the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 20 to July 21, 2019