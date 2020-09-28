1/1
Ronald W. Trinkner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald W. Trinkner

Allouez - Ronald W. Trinkner, 78, died September 25, 2020, after a 5-year battle with dementia.

Ron was born in Green Bay, May 20, 1942, to Clarence and Ann (Osten) Trinkner. He graduated from Green Bay East in 1960. After high school, Ron joined the U.S. Army Signal School and was Honorably Discharged. On November 29, 1974, Ron married Patricia Buenning at St Matthew Church in Allouez. Ron was employed with the U.S. Postal Service as a mail carrier and retired after 37 years of dedicated service. After retiring from the USPS, he worked in the mailroom at Bellin Hospital. Ron also worked many years for The Village of Allouez Parks Department. He enjoyed working for his boss and friend, Brad Lange.

Ron is survived by his wife, Pat; sister, Barb Goska and her husband Ron and family; and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by the entire Buenning family, especially his nieces, Kristen Albers and Katie Halvorson, who he loved as if they were his own daughters.

In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his brothers, Clarence and James; and sister-in-law, Karen Parson.

Ron was a kind man with a big heart. He would drop anything he was doing to help others. He loved coaching, a good game of cribbage, the Packers, and the Oakland A's! Ron was an avid dog lover and had many pets over the years, including his current dogs, Meg and Emma.

Due to COVID, Ron's family will have a celebration of his life at a later date.

Pat would like to give a special thank you to Wyndemere Estates' staff and residents for Ron's care and their friendship during his stay, and to the staff of the Heartland Hospice. Your care and comfort meant so much!

Simply Cremation, Green Bay is serving the family. Visit www.simplycremationgb.com to share a condolence with the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simply Cremation
243 N. Broadway
Green Bay, WI 54303
(920) 431-0100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Simply Cremation

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved