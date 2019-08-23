Services
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Fort Howard Memorial Park
1350 N. Military Avenue
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
Fort Howard Memorial Park
1350 N. Military Avenue
1943 - 2019
Ronald Wisniewski Obituary
Ronald Wisniewski

Green Bay - Ronald Wisniewski, 76, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. He was born on March 6, 1943, in Chicago, IL to the late John C. and Dorothy (Brandt) Wisniewski.

Ronald, also known as Ronnie and Uncle Butch, loved doing puzzles, working on puzzle books, playing solitaire and watching TV. He was a lover of antique cars and could name the year and model of any car he saw. He enjoyed his collection of model cars and trains, loved his dogs, and the time he spent with his family and friends. He worked for many years at JC Penny in Green Bay and always loved running into old coworkers and talking with them.

Ronald is survived by his nieces and nephews and their spouses, Frank (Sun) Wisniewski, Scott (Michaelle) Wisniewski, Karen (Jim) Pokracki, Donna Kimeck, Laura Wayne, Robert (Mary) Wisniewski Jr., Susan (Steven) Karner; his former wife, Mary Jane Wisniewski; many great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by his brothers, Frank, Robert Sr., Donald and John; sisters, Dorothy Ann, Marian and Mildred; a nephew, Mark Wisniewski, and a great-nephew, Ryan Kimeck.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August, 24, 2019 at Fort Howard Memorial Park, 1350 N. Military Avenue, from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.

A special thank you is extended to his amazing doctors, nurses and the staffs of St. Vincent Dialysis and Hospital; you all were the light of his day. As Ron would say "Behave"…
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019
