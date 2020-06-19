Ronda Ann Rudd
Sturgeon Bay - Ronda Ann (Dillon) Rudd, from Sturgeon Bay, WI, passed away peacefully on June 12. 2020 at 66 years old.
Ronda was born on August 11, 1954 in Enid, OK to James Sr and Joyce Dillon. She was a 1971 graduate of Ashwaubenon High School. After serving her country for 6 years as a sergeant in the US Army, she went on to achieve her BSN in nursing at UWGB.
Ronda is preceded in death by her grandparents, James and Emma Dillon, Lawrence and Alice King, her father James Dillon SR, and sister-in-law Susan Schultz.
Ronda is survived by her mother Joyce Dillon, sister Marsha LaTulip, brothers James Jr (Fran) Dillon, Patrick (Cathy Clark) Dillon, Christopher Dillon, and Timothy Dillon. Children Tracey Sorenson, Jamie (Ross) Fairey, Christopher (Kelly) Rudd. Grandchildren Dillon, Aubree, Katarina, Kenny, and Christopher Jr. Step grandchildren Elizabeth, Anna, and great granddaughter Adalynn. Also, nieces and nephews, Rachel, Scott, Sara (Kris), Ian, Elena, and Andrew.
Friends and family may visit after 1:00PM Saturday June 27, 2020 at Ryan Funeral Home 305 N. Tenth Street De Pere, until time of service at 2:00PM.
The family would like to thank St. Vincent's Hospital for the months of wonderful care, and Unity Hospice. Please go to www.ryanfh.com for more obituary information.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.