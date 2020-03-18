|
|
Ronny Lynn Frehse
Suamico - Ronny Lynn Frehse, age 52, a Suamico resident, was gifted with Eternal Life on 17th of March 2020 at Froedtert Memorial Hospital, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
She was born on February 19th, 1968 in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, daughter of Joyce (Jeske) Brown and the late Todd Jackson. Ronny was a graduate of Bay Port High School, class of 1986. She then went on to earn a 2 year Degree from MWTC in marketing. On April 9th, 1994 she married Andy Frehse at Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church in the town of Scott. Ronny was employed at Schneider National for several years and moved on to work at Fort Howard Paper as an East Coast Regional manager, in 2003 she opened her own business Murphy Feed drive thru animal feed store which was located in Abrams WI, specializing in Equine along with all the fur and feathered friends. She loved horses and gave a home of 19 years to her two Horses Fronick and Drifter, two goats Billy and Lilly and beloved dogs Nakita and Sadie, she also looked forward to summers of boating and sun bathing.
Survivors include: her husband of 26 years, Andy Frehse, Suamico, her mother, Joyce and John Brown, Dunbar, a sister and brother in law, Anne and Jim Shallow along with their children, Amber and Bryce, Suamico, a brother, Troy Newton, Japan, two step brothers, Pat and Mike Brown, her mother and father in law Ken and Sharon Frehse Pembine, three sister in laws Dawn Frehse, Kathy Frehse, Lynn Marcusen and brother in law Eric Frehse, as well as many other aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.
Ronny was preceded in death by: her father, Todd Jackson, Manitowoc, grandparents, Esther and Ronald Jeske, Manitowoc; Ray and Ollie Jackson, Manitowoc, an Uncle Daniel J. Jeske, a step father, Douglas Newton, and a cousin Daniel V. Jeske.
Due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak, a celebration of Ronny's life will be announced at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com.
The family would like to thank the staff of Froedtert Memorial Hospital and Pfotenhauer Funeral Home for their kindness and compassion.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020