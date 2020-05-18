|
|
Rosalie Ritter
Rosalie "Lee" Maria (Marchand) Ritter passed away at her home in Drakes Branch, Virginia on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Lee was born on March 29, 1947 in Lake Linden, Michigan. She graduated from East High School of Green Bay, Wisconsin in 1965. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Thomas J. Ritter of Drakes Branch Virginia; son, Derick J. Ritter and wife, Angie; and two grandchildren, Virginia and Camden Ritter of Charlotte, North Carolina.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 18 to May 19, 2020